Three Katyusha rockets landed within Baghdad International Airport grounds on Sunday evening, according to Iraqi Security Media Cell, Trend reports citing Rudaw.

One of the three rockets hit a parking garage at the airport, damaging four vehicles belonging to civilians, according to the cell’s statement.

The rockets were launched from Zaytoon area of the town of Abu Ghraib, which neighbors the airport. Abu Ghraib lies approximately 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of the Iraqi capital, the statement added.

The airport hosts an American military base, as well as the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center, a branch of the US embassy which has been subject to repeated rocket fire in recent years.

