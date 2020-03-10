Among the trials that truly tests the faith and patience of an individual is illness, meaning suffering from something that befalls oneself causing illness or a part of the body feeling unwell. Let it be known that there are blessings or goodness behind the trial of illness. Among them, if the person is willing and patient in facing the illness, thus they will gain blessings and forgiveness from Allah the Almighty. These matters were among the highlights of yesterday’s dawn talk held during the “Masjidku Ma’mur, Negara Berkat” Programme at Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Mosque in the capital.

In attendance were Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Awang Haji Mohd. Serudin bin Haji Timbang, Acting Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of REligious Affairs.

The talk entitled ‘PENYAKIT: NI’MAT ATAU AZAB?’, or ‘Illness: Blessings or Pain?’ was delivered by Pengiran Haji Reduan bin Pengiran Haji Badaruddin, Assistant Religious Officer, Islamic Da’wah Centre. He added, illness are divided into two. Firstly, body illness such as cancer, coronary heart disease, diabetes, hypertension and leprosy. Secondly, own internal disease such as jealousy, arrogant and self-centred. This week’s programme was organised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and supported by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Source: Radio Television Brunei