A local man was brought before the Bandar Seri Begawan High Court yesterday for 3 charges under Section 379 Criminal Penal Code Chapter 22 which is theft. Inspector Awang Mohammad Nazmi bin Awang Haji Ismail, Assistant Officer in Charge of Sungai Liang Police Station explained.

Based on information gathering and intelligence, the personnel of Sungai Liang Police Station have successfully detained a local man believed to be involved in the reported disappearance of a Toyota Kijang, a bicycle, gas cylinders and school canteen equipment. The suspect Jamal bin Yunus, aged 49 and unemployed faced 3 charges under Section 379 Criminal Penal Code Chapter 22 which is theft. Prior to the case mention, the defendant pleaded not guilty on all charges. The High Court ordered the suspect to be remanded at the Maraburong Prison commencing 2 May 2020 until the next trial on 14 May 2020.

Source: Radio Television Brunei