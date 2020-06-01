​Members of the public are advised to increase safety measures in particular while leaving the house to avoid from undesirable thing to happen. This message was issued by the Royal Brunei Police Force following the arrest of a local man who was found to commit theft and trespassing at the Kuala Belait area.

Probationary Inspector Norfaiz Bin Bakri, Assistant Commanding Officer of Kuala Belait Police Station said that the suspect, a 33-year-old Hasmyzan Hamzi bin Haji Hashimi, unemployed, was remanded since the 14th of May 2020 until 30the of May 2020 for further investigation following several theft cases reported at the Kuala Belait area. He was apprehended during a night patrol by the personnel of the Kuala Belait Police Station on the 13th of May 2020. The suspect was brought to the court for 4 offences whereby two of the offences are under Section 379 of the Penal Code, Chapter 22 for stealing a car reported on September 2019 and a car battery reported missing on May 2020. Another 2 offences under Section 457 of the Penal Code Chapter 22, for trespassing in the evening at two separate venues. The suspect plead guilty for all offences and was sentenced to 6 year imprisonment and 4 strokes of whipping at the Maraburong Prison starting the 28th of May 2020.

Source: Radio Television Brunei