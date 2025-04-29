

Bandar Seri Begawan: His Majesty in the titah says the three main aspirations of Wawasan Brunei 2035, which are to see Brunei Darussalam be known by its educated, highly skilled and successful citizens, having a high quality standard of living as well as a dynamic and sustainable economy, reflect the country’s strategic direction which is far-sighted, based on noble aspirations.





According to Radio Television Brunei, these aspirations signify the nation’s commitment to fostering a populace that is not only educated but also possesses the necessary skills and achievements to contribute to the country’s growth. The vision emphasizes the importance of enhancing the standard of living for all citizens, ensuring that the improvements in education and skills translate into tangible benefits for the people.





The goal of establishing a dynamic and sustainable economy is central to this vision, aiming to position Brunei as a country that can adapt to global economic changes while maintaining ecological and economic sustainability. This strategic direction is designed to ensure long-term prosperity and stability for Brunei Darussalam.

