His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam in a titah, said that the Brunei-Muara and Temburong Connecting Bridge is the most prominent symbol of modernisation for Brunei Darussalam. It reminds the monarch of the person crowned as the Architect of Modern Brunei and has inspired His Majesty to name the bridge as the Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Bridge.

The naming of the bridge was among the contents of His Majesty’s titah in conjunction with the monarch’s 74th Birthday Anniversary, earlier yesterday evening. In the titah, His Majesty also touched on various issues and current developments, including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy, in particular the effect on global oil prices. The government, His Majesty stressed, will always ensure the effect will not negatively impact the country’s sustainability.

Therefore, His Majesty has consented to the establishment of the Autoriti Petroleum Negara Brunei Darussalam, to monitor oil and gas operations, including supervising the upstream and downstream sectors. His Majesty also outlined the digital technology potential in driving the country’s economic progress and has consented to the Digital Economy Masterplan 2025. His Majesty’s birthday celebration this year, had to be celebrated differently, as the world is still threatened by the coronavirus pandemic. However, His Majesty is grateful as the country has been able to control the spread of the pandemic and congratulated the society at all levels, specifically the front-liners who are diligently working in facing the situation.

