Lailatulqadar of the Night of Decree is a very special night in the month of Ramadhan where there is bound to be a night that is more rewarding than a thousand months. Although the presence of the night of lailatulqadar is unknown, the muslim ummah have been waiting for it for the last 10 nights of Ramadhan.

Dayang Norhayati binti Haji Abd Rahman, the Assistant Religious Development Officer, Islamic Da’wah Centre explained that one of the blessings in the month of Ramadhan is the night of Lailatul Qadar, where it is the most important night among throughout the year. It is also the night that has been rewarded by Allah SWT specifically to the ummah of the Prophet Muhammad SAW. It is very special as it contains rewards and blessings by performing the religious acts as explained in Surah Al Qadr.

The Muslim ummah are encouraged to enliven the nights of Ramadhan by continue increasing their acts of worship towards Allah Subhanahu Wataala by reading Al-Qur’an, performing the sunat Tarawih , wirid, witir, zikir, selawat and istighfar, as Allah has granted the Prophet ummah with a night that is more rewarding than a thousand months namely the Lailatul qadar. During the night, Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala will rewards blessings and forgive the sins of those who carry out their acts of devotion sincerely with the hope of receiving the pleasure of Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala.

The search of Lailatul Qadar in the final ten nights of Ramadhan is not over yet and the muslim ummah are encouraged to continue increase religious acts towards Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala. Ramadan arrives only once a year, and we cannot be sure to meet again in the upcoming Ramadan. In the final ten nights of Ramadhan, let us take the opportunity to increase our acts of devotion towards Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala.

Source: Radio Television Brunei