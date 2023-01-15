The Royal Wedding Ceremonial Events witnessed by Diplomats

Under the leadership of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, Brunei Darussalam continues to preserve the country's customs and heritage. This makes Bruneian traditions specifically royal customs and heritage to remain as the nation's identity. This is especially true for the Royal Wedding ceremonial events held for the past several days. For diplomats in the country, witnessing such historic events gave them a unique and beautiful experience.

Source: Radio Television Brunei