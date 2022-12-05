The Region of Piedmont and IFSE Fly to Chicago and Orlando for ‘A Taste Of Piedmont’

Piedmont’s Food and Wine Excellence in the Spotlight

CHICAGO, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “A Taste of Piedmont” is back, an event promoting and enhancing the food and wine of Piedmont, promoted by the Region of Piedmont, in collaboration with Visit Piedmont, conceived and organised by the IFSE Academy of Haute Cuisine and Pastry and sponsored by ENIT – National Tourism Agency.

The fifth edition of the event will take place in the United States from 4 to 9 December 2022, in two exclusive locations: the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago, in Illinois, and the Four Seasons Resort within the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The dual event will present Piedmont to the US audience as a leading international centre for food and wine, reinforcing the valorisation and promotion of an exquisitely unique agro-food and cultural heritage. A rich programme of meetings and video screenings, tastings, lectures and dinners will offer guests the opportunity to get to know an old and illustrious tradition that is expressed in the inimitable quality of the products and the high professional profile of the operators from Piedmont. In addition, from 3 to 10 December, both locations in Chicago and Orlando will offer Piedmont-themed menus in their restaurants for a journey into the culture of food and wine under the banner of the best Italian experience.

The two events will be attended by the General Director of the IFSE Academy of Haute Cuisine and Pastry, Raffaele Trovato, Chef and Wine Expert Ugo Mura, the Piedmontese Chefs of the La Credenza restaurant in San Maurizio Canavese, 1 Michelin star: Chef Patron Giovanni Grasso and Chef lvan Onorato. The Executive Chef of the Four Seasons in Chicago, Tristan Baker, and Fabrizio Schenardi, Executive Chef of the Four Seasons in Orlando, the initiative’s supporter since the first edition, will also be present. The Honorary Consul of Italy, Counselor Antonella Brancaccio, will also be present in Orlando.

“The presence of Piedmont in Chicago and Orlando confirms our commitment to the promotion of regional and cultural excellence in the United States, which is one of our main international markets of reference,” said Vittoria Poggio, Councillor for Culture, Tourism and Trade of the Region of Piedmont. “This is an activity of particular significance for the global positioning of our wine and food heritage, which historically represents a cultural added value of our territory. With this event, we reinforce a path that aims to be a growth engine, both for tourism and for other production activities linked to it’.

“Let’s bring Piedmont to Orlando and Chicago! It fills us with pride to be able to be at the Four Seasons Resort in Orlando for the fifth time and to be able to add a second stop this year at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago, to promote our territory and its food and wine. We are very happy with the support of the Region of Piedmont, which has once again believed in us and in our work, and which will accompany us in this important event, aimed at spreading knowledge of our territory and its culture, with a special focus on food and wine.”

With the support of the Piedmont Region through Visit Piedmont (the in-house company of the Piedmont Region and Unioncamere Piedmont, which deals with the tourist and agri-food enhancement of the territory), ‘A Taste of Piedmont’ promises to repeat the success of the previous editions, which promoted and fostered the knowledge of Piedmont as a destination to the American public, won over by the diversified offer of the territory with unprecedented resources.

