​In a similar media conference, the Ministry of Health reminded the public to practice their social responsibilities by maintaining personal hygiene, practice proper cough and sneeze etiquette, recommended to wear a face mask in crowded public places and if feeling unwell, not to go to public places and attend social gatherings. The public are required to comply with all regulations and directives related to the reduction of social distancing measures that have been issued and are still in force at the moment such as to use the BruHealth application and scan the QR Code when they enter and exit premises, especially at public areas such as shopping malls, retail shops, restaurants, beauty establishments, barber shops and others. Premise owners are required to print and display their QR code at their respective entrances. The public are urged to take the usage of the BruHealth application seriously, especially in scanning the QR Code as it is used by the Ministry of Health for contact tracing purposes in the event of an outbreak of infection.