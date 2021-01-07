A couple faced an alarming situation when their vehicle with their children in it, was driven away by an unknown individual. The incident occurred in front of a supermarket in Lumut, Belait District. Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Amiruddin bin Haji Tunjang, Head of the Royal Brunei Police Force Public Relations Unit explained that the incident occurred around 11 at night on the 5th of January.

The victim left his 3 children aged between 4 to 10 years in the car with the engine running, while he went to buy necessities at the shop. The victim's car was seen driven away by the suspect, leaving the area at high speed. It was later found at the Brunei International Airport area. The children in the car were found safe while the suspect was arrested and brought to the police station for further investigation. The suspect was a 34-year old male foreign national.

In this regard, the Royal Brunei Police Force reminds the public to always be aware and not to leave the vehicle with the engine running.

Source: Radio Television Brunei