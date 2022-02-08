Even though, the spreading of local Omicron variant is expected to increase, the Minister of Health stressed that the public needs to understand that the variant will spread faster than the Delta variant.

However, the Minister of Health advised the public to take the booster vaccine and follow the existing Standard Operating Procedures. Omicron variants are also known to cause only mild symptoms for those who have been vaccinated. To date, no widespread transmission has been recorded through the detected clusters.

Source: Radio Television Brunei