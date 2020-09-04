The Minister of Health advised the public to use the BruHealth app and scan the QR Code when they enter and exit premises, especially at public areas such as shopping malls, retail shops, restaurants, beauty establishments, barber shops and others.

Starting Monday, 7 September 2020, premise owners are required to print and display their QR code at their respective entrances. The public are urged to take the usage of the BruHealth app seriously, especially in scanning the QR Code as it is used by the Ministry of Health for contact tracing purposes in the event of an outbreak of infection.

The public are also required to practice their social responsibilities by maintaining personal hygiene, practice proper cough and sneeze etiquette, recommended to wear face masks in crowded public places and if feeling unwell, not to go to public places and attend social gatherings. The public especially those attending Friday prayers are reminded that they are required to wear face masks when they are at mosques compound; before and after the Friday prayers; as well as bringing their own prayer mat and to scan the QR Code when entering the mosque or surau.

Any individual found to be in violation of or disobeying any order issued will be committing an offense under the Infectious Diseases Act, Section 204 and if found guilty can be issued a compound fine up to 5 thousand dollars or can be prosecuted in court carrying a fine up to 10 thousand dollars or imprisonment up to 6 months or both. The Ministry of Health will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone who does not comply with the directives issued.

Since the enforcement of the directives issued during the pandemic in June 2020 until now, a total of 636 business premises have been inspected nationwide, where 517 violations have been found and compound fines issued. Among the common offences are that food handlers are not wearing face masks while working and premises do not carry out temperature checks on customers and visitors.

The Ministry of Health will continue to monitor the situation of the outbreak at the national as well as regional and global levels and carry out ongoing risk assessments to consider further mitigation measures. If the outbreak situation becomes alarming once again, the Ministry of Health will not hesitate to tighten the social distancing measures that need to be taken to control the outbreak. The Ministry of Health will notify the public of any changes to this situation, if necessary from time to time.

Source: Radio Television Brunei