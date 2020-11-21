To know Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu 'Alaihi Wasallam, one must know Allah Subhanahu Wata'ala first as it is Allah the Almighty that sends and tarbiyah the Prophet as His messenger. This was among the matter touched during the 'Kenali dan Cintai Rasulullah Shallallahu 'Alaihi Wasallam' programme.

Doctor Ahmad Asri Lubis bin Abusamah, a Part time lecturer from the Seri Begawan Religious Teachers College University, KUPU-SB delivered a talk entitled the perfect characters of Prophet Muhammad. He added, to love the prophet, one must know the prophet's personality and morals. The second session was organised by Youth Community Transformation Club, Youth Centre and supported by Youth and Sports Department, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. It was held at the Youth Centre's Dewan Silaturrahim in the capital.

Source: Radio Television Brunei