​Brunei Darussalam continues to enjoy the rapid growth in many aspects under the benevolent reign of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam. Under the Monarch’s charismatic leadership, citizens and residents at the kingdom of the unexpected treasures are able to enjoy a comfortable, harmony and peaceful live. The people expressed their deepest gratitude to His Majesty for the continuous development.

Source: Radio Television Brunei