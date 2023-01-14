The Number of New Converts Increased

450 people have converted to Islam last year. The number increased from the previous year by 356 people. The spread of da'wah and information carried out by the Islamic Da'wah Centre as well as awareness about the religion are among the factors in the increase of new converts in the country. Out of the number, 362 are locals and 88 foreign nationals.

From January to December 2022, Tutong District recorded the highest number compared to other districts, which is 168 people; followed by Brunei Muara Districts, 157 people; 97 in Belait District and Temburong District recorded a total of 28 people. The current approach by following the Bruneian style is one of the efforts of the Islamic Dakwah Centre in spreading Islamic teachings in the country, apart from using the dakwahs that have been brought by the daie previously. The initiative launched by the Islamic Dakwah Centre in further developing the teachings of Islam, further highlights Brunei Darussalam as a zikir nation. According to last year's statistics, the Iban ethnic group recorded the largest number of new converts with 155 people; Dusun 141 people, Chinese 80 people, others with 17 people, Murut 9 people, European 6 people and Bisaya recorded 2 people.

Exposure and understanding of Islam is one of the contributors to the increase of new converts in the country, apart from the continuous monitoring and attention to the activities of new converts including guidance and leadership in all related aspects. Strengthening spiritual and mental as well as moral by being guided by Islamic teachings based on the teachings of the Ahli Sunnah Wal-Jamaah is indeed required in Islam. The perfection of life according to the Islamic religion is vast, covering various aspects of life.

Source: Radio Television Brunei