The Night of Longing For Rasulullah organised by the Converts Development Section of the Islamic Da’wah Centre, Ministry of Religious Affairs with the cooperation of P.A.Y Events aimed to nurture the new converts’ love for Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala and Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam by following the teachings of Al-Quran and As-Sunnah. The event took place last night at the Islamic Da’wah Centre in Kampung Pulaie.

It was attended by Awang Haji Mohd Serudin bin Haji Timbang, Deputy Permanent Secretary For Policy and Religion at the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The programme started with Qasidah, Fasal and Mahalul Qiyam. Among other matters, the event aimed to increase knowledge on the Life Struggles of Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam in order to internalise it. It also introduced Qasidah further to the public especially, the new converts. There was also a short talk titled “Loving The Prophet Night”.

Source: Radio Television Brunei