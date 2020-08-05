The Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports will provide more assistance to victims whose homes were hit by strong wind in Belait District last Thursday. The wind struck Apak-Apak Longhouse at Kampung Bang Taong in Mukim Sukang in Belait District. As part of temporary assistance, relevant agencies have replaced the damaged roof of the longhouse with water resistant canvas sheets. Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, Minister of Home Affairs highlighted the matter when he and Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports were interviewed by RTB yesterday morning. The incident affected four out of 22 homes at Apak- Apak Longhouse.

The Minister of Home Affairs also touched on the canvas sheets provided given by the Belait District Office on Friday. The canvas is used as temporary roofing to protect the victims from rain. It was a temporary measure and both ministries will provide further assistance. Yang Berhormat said it is hoped the longhouse residents would be patient and help each other.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports explained apart from the initial aid, the Community Development Department, JAPEM will assess further aid to the victims of the strong wind incident.

The Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports said the tour included assessing the required aid for the victims. JAPEM would make a thorough study of the situation in providing further help to the Ministry of Home Affairs, which include financial and food assistance. This would be carried out as soon as possible. Expressing sympathy, Yang Berhormat also hoped the victims would be patient and that government assistance is forthcoming.

Following the incident, coordinated action by government agencies led by the Belait District Officer with the cooperation of officers from Sungai Liang Fire and Rescue Station, repaired the damaged part of the longhouse roof with waterproof canvas. During the visit, the Minister of Home Affairs presented four units of solar light and fire extinguishers to the affected families at the longhouse. Meanwhile, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports handed over assistance in the form of food rations from the Community Development Department.

Source: Radio Television Brunei