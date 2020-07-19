​Youth development continues to expand in Brunei Darussalam under the wise leadership of the monarch who has made youths as the country’s most valuable asset. Investments made in youth development are vital, in efforts towards nation development as they are the dynamic stakeholders for the survival of the nation and country. This is in line with Wawasan Brunei 2035 which also places youths as the main component towards achieving the vision’s objective. Let’s take a look at the special report on youths in the country in conjunction with His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam 74th birthday celebration.

His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam in a titah, reminds that youths need to equip themselves with various knowledge and basic leadership. This is vital as Bumi Darussalam needs human resources of high quality and skilled in every field. The major part of the resource is youths.

Realising the importance of the role of youths in national development, the 1st of August has been declared as National Youth Day to recognise and appreciate the services of youths towards their movement in the country.

Youth development in the country’s economy and society is also given due attention, specifically in entrepreneurship. A youth entrepreneurship steering committee was established as the facilitator for youths to start up their own businesses and enterprises.

The spirit of volunteerism should also be instilled in the hearts of youths so that they can well serve the society.

Meanwhile, the National Service Programme, PKBN was established to produce youths who possess strong identity and endurance who will develop the nation. This is also inline with the National Youth Policy in shaping responsible and disciplined youths.

Every effort made by the government clearly proves the care and attention as well as trust given to the country’s youths. This also shows the government’s aspiration and commitment in involving the country’s youths to assist in developing the country towards achieving Wawasan Brunei 2035.

Source: Radio Television Brunei