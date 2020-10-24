Various food and goods were sold at the sales festival named ‘The Market’ held at the Embassy of the Republic of Turki in Kampung Manggis Satu.

Present was His Excellency Mehmet Suat Akgun, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to Brunei Darussalam. The event was inspired by the success of the BIBDSEED program established in October 2018, aimed at empowering underprivileged mothers and women by providing relevant knowledge, training and skills in entrepreneurship. The event was participated by various institutions and associations among them BERSATU, BIBD SEED, Brunei Darussal

am Women’s Council, PERTIWI and Women’s Welfare Association, SMARTER and Pusat Bahagia Tutong.

Source: Radio Television Brunei