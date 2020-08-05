The Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah Hospital Tutong is now equipped with a Computed Tomography Scanning Machine, CT scanner, 64-slice single-source type. The installation and testing work was completed on the 13th of July 2020. The Opening Ceremony for the use of Computed Tomography Scanning Machine was held yesterday morning at the Hospital.

The launching was officiated by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health. The provision of the CT scanner machine is one of the steps taken by the government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam through the Ministry of Health to provide high quality health services by using the latest technology to the public, especially for the people and residents in Tutong District, apart from to help in preventing the spread of COVID-19 infection in the country. The CT scans have been proven to be more sensitive compared to normal x-ray methods in detecting and monitoring lung changes in suspected patients and patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 infection. Apart from that, the CT scan machine will also be able to be utilized in the Radiology Division of the hospital by introducing other CT scan services such as such as thoracic, abdominal and pelvic examinations and cardiac examinations.

Doctor Lim Kian Chai, Radiologist Consultant, Head of Radiologist at the Ministry of Health explained that the use of such advanced technology makes it easy to obtain information on the images of organs in the body.

Source: Radio Television Brunei