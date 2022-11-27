​The Kiudang Festival 2022 is one of the strategies in the efforts to help the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism in diversifying the economy by promoting development and support the domestic tourism sector in Brunei Darussalam. According to the Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism, one of them is an initiative run by the Kampung Kiudang Consultative Council through the Kiudang Festival. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Abdul Manaf bin Haji Metussin, explained the matter during an interview at the Launching of Kiudang Festival, 27th November morning.

Yang Berhormat further added that it is the Ministry’s effort to encourage the International visitors to come to Brunei Darussalam and also to encourage the locals to travel within the country. Hence, it is among the Ministry’s initiative to renew the Kenali Negara Kitani. The Minister hoped that other mukims and villages are able to promote the domestic and international tourism in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei