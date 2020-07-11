By command of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al- Marhum Sultan Haji Omar `Ali Saifuddien Sa`adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di- Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, the Ministry of Finance and Economy hereby announces that His Majesty has consented to the implementation of the Exit and Entry Charges Order, 2020 which will be enforced on 1st August 2020. This Order gives the Controller of Customs and Excise, Royal Customs and Excise Department the power to charge any person who intends to leave or enter Brunei Darussalam through the land control posts checkpoints.

The main objective for the implementation of these charges, named ‘Caj Perkhidmatan’ (CaP) is to standardize the imposition of payments or charges that are imposed to the public upon either leaving or entering Brunei Darussalam via air and sea. With the enforcement of this Order, toll charges at Rasau Bridge in the Belait District will be eliminated from 1st of August 202.

This charge will be imposed to all citizens including Brunei Darussalam citizens who intend to leave or enter Brunei Darussalam through the land control posts (checkpoints) either via vehicle or as a pedestrian with a charge rate of 3 dollars per person for each one-way trip. For example, a return trip to Miri, Sarawak will cost 6 dollars per person.

Source: Radio Television Brunei