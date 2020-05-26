Traditionally, Muslims all over the world usher in Aidil Fitri with Takbir Hari Raya at mosques, suraus, religious halls and even their own homes. Performing Takbir signifies the ummah’s gratitude to Allah and their success in completing the one month of fasting in Ramadhan. However this year, as an essential measure towards curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, all mosques, suraus and religious halls are closed and the public perform the Takbir and Sunat Aidil Fitri prayers at home with their families.

Performing Takbir during Aidil Fitri is among the sunnah or traditions of Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam. In this family home, children as young as 10 years old performed the Takbir. They were led by Awang Muhammad Tahfiz Sufwan bin Zuraimi.

Mosque youths performed Takbir to welcome Aidil Fitri and the Hari Raya eve at home with their families last night. The young adults were led by sixteen years old Awang Ahmad Azizi Pohak bin Ahmad Mahle.

Hari Raya Takbir was also performed by members of Warisan Kedayan Association in Jerudong. Among other things, the Hari Raya Takbir signifies victory in suppressing illicit desires, sins and malice during Ramadhan. It is also a symbol of unity because Muslims perform the same Takbir all over the world. The Takbi calms the soul and mind, opens the heart to forgiveness and strengthens the Muslim brotherhood.

Source: Radio Television Brunei