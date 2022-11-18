The Daily Status of the COVID-19 New Normal

​One case is in Category 5, receiving treatment at the intensive care unit, while 2 cases are in Category 4, requiring oxygen assistance and close monitoring.

The Ministry of Health in its press release stated that 532 cases have recovered.

86.6 per cent of children aged 5 to 11 have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 61.9 per cent of adolescents aged 12 to 17 have received 3 doses. Meanwhile, the percentage of the country’s population who have received the third dose stands at 78.8 per cent.

Source: Radio Television Brunei