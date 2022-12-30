The Daily Status of the COVID-19 New Normal

3 cases are in category 4, requiring oxygen assistance and close monitoring.

The Ministry of Health in its press release stated that 238 cases have recovered with one case has passed away.

87.3 per cent of children aged 5 to 11 have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 62.5 per cent of adolescents aged 12 to 17 have received 3 doses. The percentage of the country’s population who have received three doses is 79 per cent.

Source: Radio Television Brunei