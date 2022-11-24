The Daily Status of the COVID-19 New Normal

2 cases are in Category 5, requiring treatment at the Intensive Care Unit, while 1 case in Category 4, requiring oxygen assistance and close monitoring.

The Ministry of Health in its press release stated that 714 cases have recovered yesterday.

86.6 percent of children aged 5 to 11 have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 62 percent of adolescents aged 12 to 17 have received 3 doses. Meanwhile, the percentage of the country’s population who have received the third dose stands at 78.8 percent.

Source: Radio Television Brunei