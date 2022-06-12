The Brunei MYCE 2022 Digital Technology Week, continued yesterday morning with the Crown Prince CIPTA Award Competition 2023 Roadshow. Held at the International Convention Centre in Berakas, the roadshow was organised by Universiti Teknologi Brunei, UTB.

The roadshow is hoped to introduce the CIPTA 2023 competition and encourage the participation of the public including students. Also held were presentations and sharing sessions from CIPTA finalists and participants. The Crown Prince CIPTA Award Competition 2023 is not only to provide inspiration to the youths and the public to develop creative products or technologies, but also promote cooperation networks in the country including the ASEAN region.

Source: Radio Television Brunei