Strategies to Lower Global Temperature

Brunei Darussalam remains committed in implementing 10 main strategies towards the efforts of lowering global temperature together with other countries in the world, in line with the Paris Agreement. The strategies’ implementation is to ensure that the country’s development is based on low carbon and climate resilience. This was explained by Awang Haji Azhar bin Haji Yahya, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Energy during an interview in Rampai Pagi programme yesterday morning.

According to him, increasing temperature has an effect to the world, such as frequent and heavy rainfall. With soaring temperature throughout the world, ice melts and causes sea level to rise, which will affect low-lying countries. Hence, the Paris Agreement is where all nations in the world have a role in working together to lower global temperature by reducing carbon emission of greenhouse gases.

Among the country’s main strategies towards 2025 aim to assist in reducing greenhouse gas emission. Awang Haji Azhar said the main strategies are industrial emission; forest cover; electric vehicle; sustainable energy; power management; carbon pricing; waste management; climate change sustainability and adaptation; carbon inventory; as well as awareness and education.

Source: Radio Television Brunei