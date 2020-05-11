The ‘Community for Brunei’ platform is created to gather and unite communities in the country, specifically in helping Micro, Small and Medium Entrepreneurs, MSME’s to sell their products and enable the public to shop online and make digital payment.

The Community for Brunei is a platform provided by the Ministry of Finance and Economy through Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD. The platform is inspired and managed by locals namely the The Collective, Think Axis, Alicia Newn and several other parties who have the same objective specifically in helping MSME’s. Through Community for Brunei, members of the public can do virtual shopping and make digital payment using debit or credit card. Community for Brunei is divided into 2 projects namely Community for COVID and Community for Ramadan.

Community for Ramadan was launched on the 1st of Ramadhan, aimed to give the public the opportunity to experience the Ramadhan stall atmosphere through online, and facilitate the public to purchase food and drinks from MSME’s that joined the platform. According to Dayang Hajah Nurul Akmar binti Haji Mohd Jaafar, Chief Marketing Officer of BIBD, as the platform is easily accessible, there are over 100 entrepreneurs utilising the platform.

Various food and drinks are sold in the virtual market, from traditional dishes to the current food trend today. For breaking the fast, members of the public can visit the website Community for Brunei.com to choose and purchase their food and drinks which can be delivered to the home. The platform is also environment-friendly as it uses paper bags to pack food and drinks for the customer.

Source: Radio Television Brunei