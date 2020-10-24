The sunnah of Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wassalam covers Akidah, Syariat including guidance towards building up noble behaviour which is a requirement of Islam. In the early days of Islamic propagation, Rasullulah not only purified the souls of the ummah with tauhid but also built up noble behaviour in the ummah. Possessing very noble behaviour and the greatness of the Prophet Muhammad Sallalahu ‘Alaihi Wassalam’s morals has no equal. Aisyah Radiallah Hu’anha explained that the Prophet’s character is Al-Quran. The matter was among the contents of today’s Friday Sermon entitled “Akhlak Rasulullah Shallalaahu ‘Alaihi Wassalam Sebagai Suluh Dan Suri Teladan” or The Character of Rasulullah Shallalaahu ‘Alaihi Wassalam as a Light and Role Model.

The imam or prayer leader said that what is meant by Rasulullah SAW having a character of Al-Quran is an example of the prophet’s loyalty towards the commandments and prohibitions in Al-Quran. Thus, what is commanded in Al-Quran was carried out by the Prophet, and what is prohibited in the Quran, the prophet will certainly leave it. Meanwhile, the prophet’s characteristic and personality is also based on Al-Quran such as shyness, generous, courageous, forgiving, dislike of enmity and other noble characteristics. The congregants were reminded of the beauty and nobility of Rasulullah SAW’s character and it is apt that as Muslims, we should exemplify such characteristics. Do not let the beauty and nobility of the prophet’s character become just a reading material or story, but make it a guiding light and role model as well as apply it in our daily life. It should be known, that having noble behaviour and good character are the main factors in building up an ummah or a nation. Therefore, while we are going through the wave of development, the shaping of noble behaviour should not be neglected. This is because in every development, among the important factors is its engine, which is the human resources that drives and carries out the development. Therefore, even though all infrastructure has been provided as well as allocations to implement the development but if the engine and director himself does not possess noble behaviour such as sincerity, honesty, responsibility, and dedication, thus a weakness will emerge which will cause delays or failures in the development and progress.

Source: Radio Television Brunei