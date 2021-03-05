Rasulullah Shallahu ‘Alaihi Wassalam is the best example for all human beings in all aspects of life. Therefore, as Muslims, we must always emulate his character and morals in daily life, including forgiveness being open-hearted. The matter was among the contents of yesterday’s Friday Sermon, titled “The Benefits of Forgiveness”. The meaning of forgiveness is being calm and encourages the attitude of not repaying evil with evil.

Among the effects of forgiveness include avoiding hostility. Forgiveness also strengthens relations, reflects mercy, gives tranquillity and relieves envy. Forgiveness is not a weakness, in fact, Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala will honour those who forgive others.

Source: Radio Television Brunei