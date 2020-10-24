The Sixth ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting on Agriculture and Forestry, AIMMAF among others discussed the concerns on the impacts of COVID-19 on the lives and economies including the disruption of the food supply chain. The virtual meeting was held by the ASEAN Ministers of Agriculture and Forestry and the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India. It was attended by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism and was co-chaired by His Excellency Veng Sakhon, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Cambodia and His Excellency Shri Kailash Choudhary, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, India.

The Ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the unimpeded flow of safe and nutritious agricultural produce in the region. The Ministers were also pleased with the progress made in the implementation of the Medium-Term Plan of Action for ASEAN-India Cooperation in Agriculture and Forestry from 2016 to 2020, particularly in strengthening the regional capacity on the use of science-based interventions and sharing good agricultural practices amongst each other for the overall development of the region, and further strengthen their collaborations through strategic expert interactions in agriculture, livestock and fishery sectors.

The Ministers also adopted the Medium-Term Plan of Action and tasked the senior officials on the full implementation of the Plan of Action particularly the priority projects relating to the ASEAN-India fellowship for higher education in agriculture, exchange visits for farmers in ASEAN and India, climate-smart agriculture, application of robotics and drones in agriculture production and electromagnetic waves in food processing, promotion of post-harvest technology for fruits and vegetables, and trans-boundary diseases and health management in agriculture. Also attending the meeting was His Excellency Dato Lim Jock Hoi, Secretary-General of ASEAN. The 7th ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting on Agriculture and Forestry will be held in 2022.

Source: Radio Television Brunei