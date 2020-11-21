Brunei Darussalam Women's Council will hosts the 20th ASEAN Confederation of Women's Organisations, ACWO, Biennial General Assembly and Conference. The declaration was made yesterday morning via online during the 19th ACWO Biennial General Assembly.

The ACWO flag was handed over by Mr Raymond Chow, Deputy High Commissioner of the Republic of Singapore to Brunei Darussalam to Datin Hajah Dayang Siti Hajar Binti Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Awang Mohd Yusof, President of Brunei Darussalam Women's Council as the Chair of the 20th ACWO. Also present were the Second and Third Vice President of Brunei Darussalam Women's Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei