Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah binti Pengiran Haji Salleh Ab-Rahaman in a sabda says the inability to effectively manage the big influx of people will indefinitely lead to destructive and, often times, irreversible outcomes to our societies and future generations. Her Royal Highness adds with rapid urbanization gaining momentum and with cities being under prepared, we see the devastating effects of overcrowding, rising economic inequality, high energy consumption, and pollution. Her Royal Highness highlights to curb this, many countries are considering Smart City initiatives as a viable strategy. Her Royal Highness made the sabda at the Opening Ceremony of the 16th ISB Borneo Global Issues Conference, ISB BGIC at the International Convention Centre in Berakas yesterday morning.

On arrival, Her Royal Highness as the Royal Patron of the Conference was greeted by Awang Haji Ahmad bin Pehin Orang Kaya Laila Setia Bakti Diraja Dato Laila Utama Haji Awang Isa, Chairman of ISB Board of Directors, and Laura Thomas, ISB Executive Principal.

Her Royal Highness later presented certificates to 25 secondary students from government and private secondary schools participating in the conference. The theme of this year’s conference is “Youths Call for More Sustainable Cities and Communities” Since it was inaugurated 16 years ago, the conference continues as a significant platform for young people to gather and address pressing global issues,

In her opening address, the ISB Executive Principal among other things mentioned that the ISB Global conference continues to provide positive learning opportunities and platform for youth voice and empowerment.

The keynote address of the conference’s theme, ‘Youth Call For More Sustainable Cities and Communities’ was delivered by Darren Tan who leads the education and community outreach efforts at ComCrop, Singapore and Chloe King a 2019 US Fullbright Programme Scholarship recipient who is currently conducting research in sustainable tourism in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, Indonesia.

Her Royal Highness in her sabda says that the Smart City concept explores how technology such as the Internet of Things and big data can be used to effectively manage public assets towards not just enhancing people’s quality of life, but to improve access, reduce traffic congestions, control pollution and improve energy efficiency.

Touching on this year’s theme, “Youth Call For More Sustainable Cities and Communities’, Her Royal Highness adds the theme is a significant concern facing world leaders today. Her Royal Highness then officiated the 16th ISB Borneo Global Issues Conference.

Her Royal Highness later presented certificates of appreciation to guest speakers, sponsors and supporters of the conference. Her Royal Highness also presented certificate to Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports for the Ministry’s role as ISB’s conference partner for the next three consecutive years.

The four day conference is an initiative aimed at expanding students’ understanding of global citizenship and improving their public speaking and negotiation skills focusing on the United Nation Sustainable Development Goal Eleven: “Sustainable Cities and Communities”. The topics of discussion include environment, human rights and politics.

