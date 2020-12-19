Islam places health highly next to 'iman' or faith and it is the foundation of good life. It is a blessing from Allah Subhanahu Wata'ala that people always pray for because with good health a person can perform his worldly obligations in peace and order. With good health too, people can perform religious acts with sincerity, focus and properly. The Friday sermon titled "Thankful For The Blessing of Health As A Gift From Allah Subhanahu Wata'ala' also highlights that people should be grateful for the gift of health that Allah's bestows on them.

In the sermon, the prayer leader said among the ways to express gratitude for the gift of health is taking care of our health by practising a good and healthy lifestyle. Other ways include reciting 'tahmid' or praising Allah Subhanahu Wata'ala and using good health to increase religious acts and to endear ourselves to Allah. The prayer leader added, since good health is very valuable to us, it should be maintained in the best way one could. This is why Islam reminds its followers not to violate the purpose or goals of Shar'iah or Allah's laws and not to commit acts that threaten life, the mind and body. These include the habit of excessive and unhealthy eating, drinking liquor, drug abuse and other acts that can endanger and destroy us and our families.

Source: Radio Television Brunei