Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai rallied ASEAN to be more assertive in calling for world major powers – especially those from the ASEAN Dialogue Partners – to restrain competition.

In a statement, Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said Don, who participated in the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat (AMM Retreat) via videoconference on Wednesday exchanged views on regional and international situations and issues of common concern.

“In this regard, Don rallied ASEAN to be more assertive in calling for major powers, who all are ASEAN Dialogue Partners, to restrain their competition from creating more global tensions.

“This could be achieved through building trust and constructive engagement towards sustainable peace, stability and prosperity of the region,” according to the statement.

To date, ASEAN has established Dialogue Partnerships with Australia, Canada, China, European Union, India, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Russian Federation, United States and United Kingdom.

The Foreign Ministers’ Meeting is under Cambodia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2022.

As ASEAN Chair, Cambodia gave a comprehensive briefing on its priorities under the theme “ASEAN A.C.T.: Addressing Challenges Together”, focusing on the spirit of ASEAN togetherness and enhancing cooperation in addressing future challenges affecting the region and its people.

During the meeting, Don also called for strengthening of the bloc’s solidarity to maintain ASEAN unity, cohesiveness, relevance and leadership in this time of strategic and security challenges.

The statement said the meeting also expressed full support for Cambodia and its Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Prak Sokhonn as the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar, in facilitating the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus agreed by ASEAN Leaders on 24 April 2021.

Don also expressed views on how to promote ASEAN’s constructive role in the peaceful resolution of the situation in Myanmar.

He also updated the meeting on Thailand’s undertakings as the ASEAN Coordinator for Sustainable Development Cooperation and encouraged ASEAN to expedite the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals through cooperation in Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy model.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK