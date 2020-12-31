The ‘Thailand Bazaar’ is held as part of the annual trade fair project to promote economic and tourism cooperation between Thailand and Brunei Darussalam. Aside from that, such a project can also promote people-to-people relations between the two countries. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Thailand to Brunei Darussalam, underscored the matter during the launch of the Thailand Bazaar, yesterday morning. Her Excellency Wanthanee Viputwongsakul said such events can provide support to the Brunei December Festival 2020 as an initiative to promote domestic tourism.

The opening was officiated by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The bazaar is being held at One City Shopping Complex until the 3rd of January 2021 from 10 in the morning until 10 at night, except for Friday when it will be closed from 12 noon until 2 in the afternoon. About 12 sales booths are provided, mostly selling Thai food and drinks.

Source: Radio Television Brunei