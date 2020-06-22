​Thailand appreciates Brunei Darussalam’s efforts to send home its citizens who were stranded in the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Thailand to the country expressed the appreciation while at the Brunei International Airport to send home 44 of its citizens.

Her Excellency Wanthanee Viputwongsakul also contributed care-bags containing travel necessities such as face masks and hand sanitizers as well as packed lunches for the passengers. Those returning home included students and workers using a special flight, BI 513 for Bangkok, Thailand.

Source: Radio Television Brunei