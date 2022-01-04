The Blood Donation Services at the Health Promotion Centre is terminated starting yesterday, the 3rd of January. The public who wish to donate blood can visit the Blood Donation Centre at Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital or Blood Banks at the Suri Seri Begawan Hospital in Kuala Belait and Pengiran Isteri Hajah Mariam Hospital in Temburong.

The operating hours for blood donation services are from Monday to Thursday and Saturday, from 8 to 11.30 in the morning. While in the afternoon, it is from 1.30 to 4. Meanwhile, the Blood Bank in Suri Seri Begawan Hospital, Belait is open from 8 to 11.30 in the morning and in the afternoon from 1.45 to 3.30.

The Ministry of Health also informed blood donation campaign organizers that the Blood Donation Centre is opening bookings for blood donation campaigns for the January 2022 session. Thursday, the 6th of January at Annajat Complex, from 10 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon. Meanwhile at Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium, Gadong Police headquarters, it is from 9 in the morning to 12 noon.

For more information, contact the Blood Donation Centre at 2242424 extension 6001 or 6002 or Whatsapp to 7375745 or email to bloodbank@moh.gov.bn and follow the Blood Donation Centre’s Instagram and Facebook @bloodbank.ripas.

Source: Radio Television Brunei