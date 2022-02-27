With the consent of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, and in reference to a Media Release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on the extension of temporary suspension on cross-border activities dated 12th February 2022.

The Prime Minister’s Office informs that the Temporary Suspension on Cross-Border Activities is extended by 15 days from the 1st until 15th of March 2022. This applies to entry of foreign nationals via land and sea ports, including transits through Brunei Darussalam, except for entry and transit travels that have been granted approval by the Government of Brunei Darussalam.

Entry and transits through Brunei Darussalam may only be considered for transit vehicles with Transit Permits that are issued by the Government of Brunei Darussalam, provided that the travellers have attained endorsement from their local authorities. This will be subject to existing entry conditions and procedures, for the purposes of Official Government travel; Students attending school; Emergency services such as ambulances, police and military; and vaccinated foreign-registered transport operators with Cross-Country Permits issued by the Government of Brunei Darussalam for import deliveries of essential goods.

And entry and exit-country travel of commuters via land and sea ports for the purpose of work.

The conditions for the consideration of entry and exit travel are subject to review by the COVID-19 Steering Committee from time to time. For further information, visit pmo.gov.bn/travelportal or contact travel hotline 120 during working hours or via e-mail at travelapplication@jpm.gov.bn.

