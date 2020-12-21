Half of the road at Jalan Utama Mentiri, the road leading to Mentiri and the road leading to Sungai Akar will be temporarily closed on the 19th of December 2020 until the repair work is completed.

The temporary closure from 9.00 in the evening to 6.00 in the morning the next day is to enable repair works to be carried out.

Meanwhile, part of the road at Kilometre 25 Bukit Puan, Jalan Labi was also temporarily closed for three months for road repair work. The road closure was started on 8th of December and until 7th of March 2021. It is to enable works such as road dredging, repair of road structure with geotextile installation and construction of concrete and the new asphalt is implemented.

TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURE AT JALAN UTAMA MENTIRI

Date: 19 December 2020 (Saturday) until completed.

Time: 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM.

- The temporary road closure is to enable repair works to be carried out

TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURE AT KM25 BUKIT PUAN JALAN LABI

Date: 8 December 2020 until 7 March 2021.

- The temporary road closure is to enable repair works to be carried out.

Any complaints, contact the Public Work Deparment through Talian Darussalam 123, Livechat 8333123, Facebook: Jabatan Kerja Raya, Brunei Darussalam or e-mail: 'pro@pwd.gov.bn'.

Source: Radio Television Brunei