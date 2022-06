Part of Jalan Setia Pahlawan and Sungai Pandan, Kuala Belait will be temporarily closed for three weeks, starting on 13th of June 2022 at 8.30 in the morning.

The Public Works Department, Ministry of Development explained that the closure is enable for re-coating works to be carried out.

For complaints, contact Talian Darussalam 123 or Livechat 8333123, or Email 'pro@pwd.gov.bn'.

Source: Radio Television Brunei