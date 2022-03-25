Half of the road at the Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Bridge, heading towards Kota Batu, from BM6.1KM to BM2.2KM, is temporarily closed until Tuesday, 29th of March, 2022 at 12 midnight.

The Public Works Department, Ministry of Development in its press release stated that the closure is to allow installation works for Weigh-In Motion Sensor. Bridge users are advised to use the provided detour route through a contraflow along 3.9 kilometres provided in the area.

Any complaints, call Talian Darussalam 123; or Livechat Talian Darussalam 833 3123; or email ‘pro@pwd.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei