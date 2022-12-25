Temporary Road Closure

​Part of the road at the bridge near Jerudong Park, Muara-Tutong Highway is temporarily closed.

The Public Works Department informs that the temporary closure, starts on the 25th of December until 31st of December 2022, from 8:30 in the morning until 5:00 in the afternoon.

The closure is due to maintenance and painting works on the bridge’s fence. In this regard, road users are advised to reduce their speed and be cautious while passing through the area.

Source: Radio Television Brunei