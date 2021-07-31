Part of Jalan Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha, under the Pengiran Babu Raja flyover, will be temporarily closed starting today until the 5th of August 2021.

The Public Works Department, Ministry of Development in its press release stated, the temporary closure of the road heading to the town centre will start from 10 at night until 6 in the morning. It is to make way for asphalt re-layering work in the area. In this regard, road users are advised to prioritise safety, and to be prudent, as well as abide by the traffic signs and speed limit stipulated.

Source: Radio Television Brunei