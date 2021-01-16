Part of the road at Jalan Merangking, especially around Kampung Buau area leading towards Sukang will be temporarily closed following land slide incident at several areas along the road.

The Public Works Department, PWD, Ministry of Development in a press release informed the matter and as immediate action, the road surface and land slide were covered with canvas to avoid bad incident. In this matter, road users are advised to take extra precautions especially at night and during rains as well as to obey the road signages and direction. Heavy vehicles such as logging truck are advised not to use the road. For complaints and further information, contact PWD at Talian Darussalam 123.

Source: Radio Television Brunei