Temporary Half Lane Closure

Half of the lane at Pengiran Muda Al-Muhtadee Billah Highway will be temporarily closed, starting on 17th March until 24th of March, from 11 at night until 3 in the morning, depending on weather condition.

The affected area is J24 traffic light heading towards Jalan Gadong/Jalan Telanai. The closure is to allow cable works to install 'Prepare to Stop' sign.

Meanwhile, a number of areas in the capital will be temporarily closed on the 20th of March. This is to allow demolition works to be carried out at Jalan Pemancha, namely Road in front of Taman Sir Muda Omar 'Ali Saifuddien, and along Jalan Roberts from Jln Mc Arthur heading to Jalan Pemancha. The closure from 7 in the morning until demolition works completed.

Source: Radio Television Brunei