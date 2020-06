​Simpang 409 until Simpang 490, Kampung Kapok and its surrounding areas will experience a temporary power cut in the morning.

Date: 29 June 2020

Time: 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Affected areas: Simpang 409 – Simpang 490, Kampung Kapok and surrounding areas

– The disruption is due to Overhead Cable maintenance work.

Source: Radio Television Brunei