Following the announcement by the Ministry of Education during the media conference held on the 24th of December 2020 regarding the temporary delay of students travelling to the United Kingdom, the Prime Minister’s Office would like to inform that the exit country approval for these students will also be temporarily delayed until the 31st of January 2021, subject to the Ministry of Health’s risk assessment.

This also includes the prior exit country approvals for students scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom via Royal Brunei flight BI 003 on Saturday, 2nd of January 2021. However, students with specific learning needs and are not offered online learning options including examinations at their respective educational institutions may appeal to the Ministry of Education for special consideration to travel to the United Kingdom.

Source: Radio Television Brunei